Mancini is an option to play some in right field with Seiya Suzuki (oblique) questionable for the start of the regular season, Jordan Bastian of MLB.com reports.

Mancini is primarily a first baseman and will likely get some starts as the DH, but the Cubs could try him in right field part of the time as well. The veteran logged 86 innings in right last season and was a plus defender there. No matter where he plays, Mancini should get plenty of at-bats in 2023 for a Chicago team looking to boost its offense.