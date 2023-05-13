Mancini will not start Saturday's game against the Twins.
Mancini owns an .892 OPS in his last 20 games after struggling to a .470 OPS in his first 14 games as a Cub. The recent arrival of Matt Mervis is cutting into his playing time despite his uptick in results, however. In the eight games Mervis has been with the team, Mancini has started four times at designated hitter an once at first base. Eric Hosmer has seen an even bigger hit to his playing time, as his appearance as the designated hitter Saturday is just his third start since Mervis joined the team.