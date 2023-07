Mancini is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Yankees.

Mancini started each of the last two games at first base but will head to the bench Sunday, with Jared Young getting the start. Young started off quickly but has fallen into a slump more recently, so Mancini could earn a larger share of playing time after the All-Star break. The veteran is batting .239 with a .652 OPS across 68 games.