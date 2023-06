Mancini is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Orioles, Andy Martinez of Marquee Sports Network reports.

The 31-year-old will sit for the second straight contest and for the third time in four games since Cody Bellinger was reinstated from the injured list Thursday. The demotion of Matt Mervis likely means Mancini will continue seeing regular starts at first base, but Bellinger could mix in more often with Mike Tauchman playing well enough to warrant receiving reps in center field.