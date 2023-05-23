site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Cubs' Trey Mancini: Out of lineup Tuesday
Mancini is not in the lineup Tuesday against the Mets.
The hot-hitting Christopher Morel will fill the DH role and bat fifth versus the Mets and right-hander Tylor Megill. Matt Mervis is playing first base and batting ninth.
