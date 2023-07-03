Mancini went 2-for-4 with an RBI and a run scored in Sunday's extra-inning loss to the Guardians.

Mancini no longer has to contend with Matt Mervis on the MLB roster for playing time, though Jared Young is now getting a look at first. The latter started there Sunday, with Mancini slotting in as the DH. That should allow the veteran to still see frequent playing time, though the Cubs figure to rotate several players in as the DH moving forward. Mancini isn't particularly splashy, though he is batting an even .300 over his last 10 games, giving him some fantasy appeal when he's in the lineup.