Mancini went 2-for-2 with two doubles and two runs scored in Friday's 10-3 win over the Orioles.

Mancini started his career in Baltimore and spent his first six seasons there before being traded to Houston last year. The slugger appeared locked in from the start versus his former team and reached safely four times for the first time this season. It was also the first time Mancini had recorded multiple extra-base hits in a game and third time he worked multiple walks. Mancini has fallen into a platoon at first base and isn't receiving regular at-bats, but it'll be difficult to keep him out of the lineup if he continues to deliver like he did Friday.