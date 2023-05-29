Mancini went 2-for-3 with a walk, a double and a run scored in Sunday's loss to the Reds.

After seeing his playing time decrease earlier in the month, Mancini has now made three straight starts with Matt Mervis struggling and Eric Hosmer no longer on the team. Mervis should still see plenty of time at first base, but Mancini can spell the rookie and also serve as the DH. The veteran still only has a .683 OPS, which would be a new career low, though he could push that upward if he continues to play regularly.