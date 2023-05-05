With top prospect Matt Mervis expected to get called up from Triple-A Iowa on Friday, according to Jeff Passan of ESPN.com, Mancini could be in danger of losing playing time.

Mervis is expected to see regular action at first base, where he could push out Eric Hosmer, but the former is also expected to serve as the designated hitter often. That would cut into Mancini's playing time. The veteran has a .695 OPS across 27 games while Mervis has a stellar .924 OPS at Triple-A, so the youngster would seem to be an upgrade over Hosmer, who has a .657 OPS, and Mancini.