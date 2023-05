Mancini is starting at designated hitter and batting sixth in Sunday's game against the Twins.

Mancini sat out Saturday's contest, with Eric Hosmer getting the nod at DH. Both veterans have largely been displaced from first base with the arrival of top prospect Matt Mervis. That leaves Mancini in a timeshare for at-bats, so he'll have to produce when given the opportunity if he wants to have any key impact offensively.