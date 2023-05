Mancini is not in the lineup for Sunday's game against the Marlins, Jordan Bastian of MLB.com reports.

Mancini went 2-for-7 with a double and a walk in the first two games of the series, but he'll head to the bench for Sunday's finale. Eric Hosmer will serve as the designated hitter while prospect Matt Mervis, who was promoted from Triple-A Iowa on Friday, receives his third straight start at first base.