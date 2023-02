Mancini went 2-for-2 with an RBI and a run scored in Saturday's Cactus League game against the Giants.

Mancini looked good in his first game with the Cubs. The veteran was brought over in the offseason to likely fill the DH role most days, though he could also see some time at first base. Mancini had a down year with a career-worst .710 OPS in 2022, but he still hit 18 home runs to go along with 63 RBI.