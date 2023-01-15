Mancini agreed to a two-year deal with the Cubs on Saturday which includes an opt-out clause after the first season, Jesse Rogers of ESPN.com reports.

Per Rogers, Mancini is likely to see time at first base and designated hitter for the Cubs. A longtime Oriole, Mancini was traded to the Astros last year and struggled to the tune of a .176/.258/.364 line, resulting in Houston declining his $10 million option for 2023. Mancini, who turns 31 in March, is a career .265/.330/.457 hitter in the major leagues.