Mancini will not play for Team Italy in the World Baseball Classic, Meghan Montemurro of the Chicago Tribune reports.

Mancini believes that it will be better for him to spend that time with his new organization rather than participate in the WBC. The 30-year-old was signed to a two-year, $14 million contract with the Cubs after declining a $10 million option with the Astros after the season. He's expected to see plenty of playing time at first base and designated hitter while he's with Chicago.