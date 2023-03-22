Mancini is aiming to hit "with authority" up the middle and to the opposite field this season, Maddie Lee of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

More than half of Mancini's career-high 35 home runs back in 2019 went to center or right field, and he's looking to get back to that approach in 2023. The 31-year-old hit 18 long balls last season with Baltimore and Houston in what was a bit of a down year, as he finished with a career-worst .710 OPS. Mancini should see plenty of playing time with the Cubs and could see his numbers climb back upward.