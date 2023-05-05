Barnhart is out of the lineup for Friday's game against the Marlins.

Barnhart had started behind the dish in the Cubs' first two games since Yan Gomes suffered a head injury Monday that was later diagnosed as a concussion, but rookie Miguel Amaya will now make a second consecutive start Friday while Barnhart retreats to the bench. Though Barnhart is the more battle-tested backstop and the superior defensive option, his puny .449 OPS over 42 plate appearances has opened the door for Amaya to perhaps become part of a timeshare at the position while Gomes is on the 7-day inured list.