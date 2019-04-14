Chatwood won't make his scheduled start Sunday after the Cubs' game against the Angels was postponed due to inclement weather in Chicago, Sahadev Sharma of The Athletic reports.

Chatwood had been slated to make his first start of 2019 as a replacement for the injured Jon Lester (hamstring). The Cubs have yet to announce how the postponement will impact their pitching schedule, but it's expected that Chatwood's turn will simply be skipped. Chicago won't require a fifth starter again until April 27 in Arizona, at which point Lester may be ready to return from the 10-day injured list.