Cubs' Tyler Chatwood: Back from DL
Chatwood (hip) was activated from the 10-day disabled list Monday, Mark Gonzales of the Chicago Tribune reports.
Chatwood is back with the big club after spending close to two weeks on the shelf with a hip injury. The right-hander struggled to a 5.22 ERA and 85:93 K:BB across 101.2 innings with the Cubs prior to landing on the shelf, and he didn't fare much better in a pair of minor-league rehab starts, allowing seven runs across 6.2 innings while walking 10 and striking out four. He figures to settle into a long-relief role down the stretch.
