Play

Chatwood hasn't been available to pitch lately due to right shoulder soreness, Jesse Rogers of ESPN.com reports.

Chatwood hasn't pitched since Sept. 20 and the shoulder soreness is apparently responsible for his absence. The 29-year-old ends 2019 with a 3.76 ERA, 1.33 WHIP and 74:37 K:BB across 76.2 innings.

More News
Our Latest Stories