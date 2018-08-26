Chatwood (hip) will report to Triple-A Iowa for a minor-league rehab assignment Monday, Carrie Muskat of MLB.com reports.

Chatwood landed on the 10-day disabled list with left hip inflammation last week and is eligible to be activated Aug. 30. The 28-year-old shouldn't require a lengthy rehab stint, but the Cubs have yet to announce an expected date for his return.

More News
Our Latest Stories