Cubs' Tyler Chatwood: Called on for spot start Wednesday
Chatwood will make a spot start Wednesday against the Giants after Jon Lester (illness) was scratched from the outing, Gordon Wittenmyer of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.
The Cubs appear to be viewing Lester as day-to-day while he recovers from a bout with bronchitis, so Chatwood will likely only be in store for one turn through the rotation before transitioning back to a relief role. With no appearances since July 14, Chatwood is well rested heading into the contest, but he'll likely still be subjected to an unspecified workload restriction. He hasn't made a start for the Cubs in nearly a month and didn't surpass 20 pitches in either of his two relief appearances this month.
