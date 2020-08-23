Chatwood (back) completed a successful bullpen session Saturday, Mark Gonzales of the Chicago Tribune reports.
Chatwood has seemingly moved past the back tightness that resulted in him being scratched ahead of his Aug. 14 start against the Brewers and then placed on the 10-day injured list two days later. The right-hander could be activated and returned to the Chicago rotation as soon as Tuesday's game in Detroit. Jose Quintana (thumb) is also on track to return from the 10-day injured list, so he could be an option for Tuesday's start if the Cubs want to give Chatwood some additional time to ramp up.