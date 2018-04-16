Cubs' Tyler Chatwood: Confirmed as Tuesday's starter
Chatwood will start Tuesday against the Cardinals, Gordon Wittenmyer of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.
The Cubs will simply push their starters back by a day following Monday's postponement due to inclement weather. Chatwood will remain lined up against Adam Wainwright, who also had his start pushed back by a day.
