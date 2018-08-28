Cubs' Tyler Chatwood: Control issues linger in rehab start
Chatwood (hip) tossed 4.1 innings and gave up two runs on three hits and five walks while striking out three during a 77-pitch rehab start Monday for Triple-A Iowa.
Chatwood's pitch count suggests he's ready to handle a starter's workload with the big club, but he's unlikely to get that opportunity with his control still representing a major concern. The right-hander maintains a 8.2 BB/9 for the season -- far and away the worst mark in the majors among any pitcher who has covered at least 100 innings -- and threw only 50.6 percent of his pitches for strikes Monday, providing little hope that his walk issues are behind him. It wouldn't be surprising if the Cubs gave him more time in the minors to work through his control problems, but if Chatwood is activated from the disabled list when rosters expand Saturday, expect him to move to the bullpen and serve in a low-leverage role.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
12 pitchers who may not be worth it
Some of the pitchers we had grown to trust are faltering at the worst possible time. Scott...
-
Waivers: Luis Urias gets his chance
The Padres call up an intriguing middle infield prospect, and Tyler White continues to make...
-
Waivers: Giolito showing upside
Looking for some upside down the stretch? The former top pitching prospect in baseball could...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 23
A few high-profile DHs figure to lose at-bats in Week 23 (Aug. 27-Sept. 2) while a couple of...
-
Week 23 two-start pitcher rankings
A light schedule will have Fantasy owners hurting for two-start sleepers in Week 23 (Aug. 27-Sept....
-
2018 Fantasy Baseball rankings, Week 23
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start