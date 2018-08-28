Chatwood (hip) tossed 4.1 innings and gave up two runs on three hits and five walks while striking out three during a 77-pitch rehab start Monday for Triple-A Iowa.

Chatwood's pitch count suggests he's ready to handle a starter's workload with the big club, but he's unlikely to get that opportunity with his control still representing a major concern. The right-hander maintains a 8.2 BB/9 for the season -- far and away the worst mark in the majors among any pitcher who has covered at least 100 innings -- and threw only 50.6 percent of his pitches for strikes Monday, providing little hope that his walk issues are behind him. It wouldn't be surprising if the Cubs gave him more time in the minors to work through his control problems, but if Chatwood is activated from the disabled list when rosters expand Saturday, expect him to move to the bullpen and serve in a low-leverage role.