Cubs' Tyler Chatwood: Could rejoin starting rotation
Chatwood (shoulder) could serve as the fifth starter in the Cubs' rotation to begin 2020, Mark Gonzales of the Chicago Tribune reports.
After struggling as a starter for the Cubs in 2018, Chatwood managed to clean things up while serving primarily as a reliever in 2019. After posting an 85:95 K:BB in 2018, the right-hander improved with a 74:37 K:BB and a 3.76 ERA last season. After his success out of the bullpen, pitching coach Tommy Hottovy called Chatwood the favorite to land the fifth spot in the starting rotation. Alec Mills, Colin Rea and Adbert Alzolay could also be in the mix for the job, but it appears that the job is Chatwood's to lose as spring training begins.
