Chatwood (back) could return to the mound as early as Monday, Jordan Bastian of MLB.com reports.

Chatwood was scratched from his scheduled start Friday with mid-back tightness, but manager David Ross said that the team will see how he feels in the coming days. If he feels good, there's a chance that he could start as early as Monday against the Cardinals. Colin Rea will step in to start Saturday against the Brewers after Alec Mills started in Chatwood's place Friday.