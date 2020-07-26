Chatwood (1-0) tossed six innings of one-run ball and picked up the win Sunday against the Brewers. He allowed three hits and two walks, while striking out eight.

Chatwood was locked in, and it's encouraging that he only walked two given the control problems he's had in the past. The 30-year-old perhaps surprisingly took the No. 3 spot in the rotation ahead of Jon Lester, but Chatwood has good stuff and could be successful this year if he continues to limit the walks. He's slated to take the hill again Friday against the Pirates.