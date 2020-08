Chatwood was removed from Sunday's game against the Reds with right elbow discomfort, Maddie Lee of NBC Sports Chicago reports.

The 30-year-old suffered the injury during the third inning when he spiked a pitch well in front of the plate. He didn't allow a run over 2.1 innings before exiting the contest. Chatwood doesn't have a timeline for his return but will be further evaluated Monday. Jose Quintana is likely to enter the starting rotation should he miss any time.