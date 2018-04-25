Cubs' Tyler Chatwood: Earns first win of season Tuesday
Chatwood (1-3) picked up the win Tuesday against the Indians. He allowed one run on four hits and five walks while striking out five over six innings.
Chatwood struggled with his command again Tuesday but was able to limit the potent Indians' offense to just one run over six frames to pick up his second quality start of the season. The former Rockies pitcher currently owns a respectable 3.74 ERA but has walked a concerning 19 batters over his 21.2 innings of work. Chatwood has always had a propensity for issuing free passes, but he'll need to get his walk rate under control if he plans to provide consistent value out of the back end of the Cubs' rotation this season. He'll take on the Brewers in his upcoming Sunday start.
