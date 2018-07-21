Chatwood (4-5) walked six batters and struck out just two in 5.1 innings Saturday against the Cardinals, but earned the win after allowing just one run on one hit.

Just 40 of Chatwood's 85 pitches were strikes, but the Cardinals were unable to capitalize on his frequent walks, scoring just once on a Matt Carpenter solo homer. Chatwood's 4.84 ERA is certainly not particularly good, but it's amazing that it's even that low, as he's walked more batters (79) than he's struck out (78). His next adventure will come Friday in St. Louis.