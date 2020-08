Chatwood (2-0) earned the win in Saturday's 4-3 victory over the Pirates. He tossed 6.2 scoreless innings, giving up three hits and two walks while fanning 11.

Chatwood delivered an impressive performance on the mound, as he managed to improve what he did in his season debut when he allowed one run in six innings against the Brewers on July 26. His 20:4 K:BB stands out given the control issues he's had in the past, and he is slated to take the hill Aug. 6 at Kansas City.