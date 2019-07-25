Chatwood allowed one earned run on four hits and a walk while striking out five across four innings Wednesday against the Giants. He did not factor into the decision.

Chatwood was called upon to make a spot start after Jon Lester was unable to take the mound due to illness. He looked more than capable in just his fourth start of the season, shedding his usual trouble with walks to turn in an efficient outing. He'll likely head back to the bullpen unless another injury occurs to the Cubs rotation, though he has just one hold on the season to go along with a 4.14 ERA and 1.48 WHIP across 50 innings.