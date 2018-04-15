Cubs' Tyler Chatwood: Game postponed Sunday
Chatwood will not make his scheduled start Sunday as the game against the Braves has been postponed due to inclement weather.
The game has been rescheduled for May 14. The Cubs have not yet announced as to when Chatwood will make his next start. The team opens up a three-game set against the Cardinals on Monday.
