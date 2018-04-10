Cubs' Tyler Chatwood: Gives up five runs in loss
Chatwood (0-2) gave up five runs on nine hits and a walk in Tuesday's 8-5 loss to the Pirates.
Although he managed to strike out seven, Chatwood struggled during his second start of the season and allowed at least one run in three of his five frames. The Pirates managed to show solid power against Chatwood as well, as three of the team's nine hits were for extra bases, with one being a home run from Starling Marte. Chatwood will look to rebound Sunday when the Cubs host the Braves.
