Chatwood (2-3) tossed seven scoreless innings while picking up the win Sunday against the Brewers, allowing two hits and three walks with four strikeouts.

Chatwood was extremely effective on the day, scattering a pair of hits with three walks sprinkled in as he silenced the opposition. He pitched to contact for the most part, inducing 10 groundball outs without allowing an extra-base hit. Chatwood endured a couple of sub-par outings earlier in the season, but he's since tossed a pair of quality starts, allowing just one run over 13 total innings to lower his ERA to 2.83. The veteran seems to be adapting quite well to his new club and will look to continue his recent success next weekend against the Cardinals.