Cubs' Tyler Chatwood: Goes seven scoreless in win over Brewers
Chatwood (2-3) tossed seven scoreless innings while picking up the win Sunday against the Brewers, allowing two hits and three walks with four strikeouts.
Chatwood was extremely effective on the day, scattering a pair of hits with three walks sprinkled in as he silenced the opposition. He pitched to contact for the most part, inducing 10 groundball outs without allowing an extra-base hit. Chatwood endured a couple of sub-par outings earlier in the season, but he's since tossed a pair of quality starts, allowing just one run over 13 total innings to lower his ERA to 2.83. The veteran seems to be adapting quite well to his new club and will look to continue his recent success next weekend against the Cardinals.
More News
-
Cubs' Tyler Chatwood: Earns first win of season Tuesday•
-
Cubs' Tyler Chatwood: Has control problems in loss•
-
Cubs' Tyler Chatwood: Confirmed as Tuesday's starter•
-
Cubs' Tyler Chatwood: Start postponed again•
-
Cubs' Tyler Chatwood: To start Monday vs. Cardinals•
-
Cubs' Tyler Chatwood: Game postponed Sunday•
-
Fantasy baseball: Bench Benintendi
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 6
While the sleeper hitters are comprised of one-and-dones most weeks, Scott White thinks most...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 6
Some of the best pitchers in baseball are in line for two starts in Fantasy Week 6 (April 30-May...
-
Deep league waiver wire
Heath Cummings looks at five players you should add in deeper leagues
-
Prospects: Calhoun, Adames closing in
A recent wave of call-ups makes for a new cast of characters in this week's Prospects Report....
-
Podcast: Struggling starting pitchers
Is it time to start worrying about some struggling starting pitchers, and is Clayton Kershaw...