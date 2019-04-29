Cubs' Tyler Chatwood: Grabs win in relief
Chatwood (1-0) tossed 1.1 scoreless innings of relief to earn the win in Sunday's 15-inning, 6-5 victory over the Diamondbacks. He walked one and struck out two.
Chatwood was the seventh of nine Chicago pitchers on the night, and he walked away with the win when the Cubs scored three times in the top of the 15th. The righty had a disastrous 2018 as a starter, but he's been better as a long reliever in 2019, as he now has a 2.51 ERA across 14.1 innings. Chatwood is still struggling with walks, however, as he's issued 10 free passes this season.
