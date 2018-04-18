Chatwood (0-3) took the loss Tuesday against the Cardinals, allowing two runs on one hit and seven walks across 4.2 innings of work. He struck out seven.

It was a mixed bag for Chatwood in this one. Giving up just a single hit and striking out seven were both nice signs, but control issues caught up with the righty. He needed 97 pitches (50 for strikes) to get through 4.2 innings, and he walked at least six batters for the second time in three starts this season. If Chatwood wants to get deeper into games and rack up some wins, he's going to need to cut down on the free passes. He'll aim for better control in his next start, which is scheduled for next Tuesday in Cleveland.