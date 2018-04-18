Cubs' Tyler Chatwood: Has control problems in loss
Chatwood (0-3) took the loss Tuesday against the Cardinals, allowing two runs on one hit and seven walks across 4.2 innings of work. He struck out seven.
It was a mixed bag for Chatwood in this one. Giving up just a single hit and striking out seven were both nice signs, but control issues caught up with the righty. He needed 97 pitches (50 for strikes) to get through 4.2 innings, and he walked at least six batters for the second time in three starts this season. If Chatwood wants to get deeper into games and rack up some wins, he's going to need to cut down on the free passes. He'll aim for better control in his next start, which is scheduled for next Tuesday in Cleveland.
More News
-
Trade values for H2H top 200
You could try to make a play for the Astros' Gerrit Cole, but according to our Scott White's...
-
A new (improved?) Lopez
Value hunters remember the Reynaldo Lopez of 2017: lots of upside, disappointing results. But...
-
Podcast: Early Fantasy trends
Which early developments could have a significant Fantasy impact? We’re tracking the important...
-
Waivers: Lopez, Smith emerging
Looking to make an impact add? A few showed their upside Monday and are worth adding.
-
Bullpen: Giles, Holland on the rocks?
Are Ken Giles, Alex Colome and Greg Holland already in hot water? Scott White looks at six...
-
Week 4 two-start pitcher rankings
Mike Foltynewicz looks like a must with two-starts, but who else does Scott White like in Week...