Chatwood (elbow) will be placed on the 10-day injured list, Jordan Bastian of MLB.com reports.

Chatwood underwent an MRI on Monday after leaving Sunday's game with right elbow discomfort. The team is still waiting on the results, but manager Jed Hoyer said that the results revealed "largely good news." He'll spend some time on the injured list, although Hoyer was hopeful that he could return prior to the end of the season. Jose Quintana should fill his role in the starting rotation going forward.