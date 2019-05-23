Chatwood (3-0) picked up the win Wednesday against the Phillies, as he tossed four innings of one-run ball in relief. He allowed three hits and a walk, while striking out three.

The only blemish for Chatwood was an eighth inning solo home run by Andrew McCutchen. It was encouraging to see the righty only issue one walk, as control was his biggest issue in a disappointing 2018 campaign. Chatwood has cut back on the walks this year, and he's excelled in his new long relief role, posting a 3-0 record and 2.86 ERA through his first 28.1 innings.