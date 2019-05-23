Cubs' Tyler Chatwood: Improves to 3-0
Chatwood (3-0) picked up the win Wednesday against the Phillies, as he tossed four innings of one-run ball in relief. He allowed three hits and a walk, while striking out three.
The only blemish for Chatwood was an eighth inning solo home run by Andrew McCutchen. It was encouraging to see the righty only issue one walk, as control was his biggest issue in a disappointing 2018 campaign. Chatwood has cut back on the walks this year, and he's excelled in his new long relief role, posting a 3-0 record and 2.86 ERA through his first 28.1 innings.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 9: Fantasy Baseball trade chart
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
H2H Trade Chart (top 200)
It's taken a while, but Jose Ramirez is finally beginning to slide down the rankings. And it...
-
Wednesday waivers, winners/losers
Heath Cummings takes a look at what's wrong with the Mariners, three players you should add...
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart, 2019 sims
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Pitching regression candidates
Heath Cummings highlights seven pitchers headed for regression.
-
Scott White's 'Do Not Drop' list
Want to know who to add? We've got you covered several times over. Who to drop, though, is...