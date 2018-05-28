Chatwood did not factor into the decision against the Giants on Sunday, giving up three earned runs on six hits and lasting just 2.2 innings, striking out three and walking five as the Cubs eventually won 8-3.

Chatwood was shaky from the get-go, as he conceded three first-inning runs and ended up throwing a lofty total of 88 pitches while finding himself unable to make it out of the second inning. It was the second straight outing where he's only lasted 2.2 innings and he's also got an unsightly 4:11 K:BB over those outings. He showed some promise with some solid outings earlier this season, but his erratic pitching of late, as well as his 1.76 WHIP over 48.1 innings, means that he's tough to comfortably trust for fantasy purposes at until he shows some signs of righting the ship.