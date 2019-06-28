Chatwood (4-1) was credited with the win against the Braves on Thursday despite giving up six runs on six hits and four walks in five innings. He struck out five.

In his third start of the season Chatwood was far from impressive but picked up the win due to a Cubs offense that provided him plenty of run support. That was about all that went right for the Chatwood on Thursday, as he gave up season highs in runs and baserunners allowed. Overall, the 29-year-old has posted an uninspiring 4.50 ERA and 1.55 WHIP along with an unsettling 35:26 K:BB in 44 innings this season. He may stick in the rotation as the sixth starter for the time being, which would put him in line to next pitch on the road against Pittsburgh on Wednesday.