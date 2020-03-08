Cubs' Tyler Chatwood: Lead candidate for rotation spot
Manager David Ross said Chatwood remains "in the lead" for the fifth spot in the starting rotation, Jordan Bastian of MLB.com reports.
Chatwood had a rebound season in 2019 as a reliever and spot starter with a 3.76 ERA and 1.33 WHIP over 76.2 innings, and he's pushing for a return to the rotation this spring. The 30-year-old has made three Cactus League starts and has performed well, allowing two runs on three hits and two walks while striking out seven over six innings.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Baseball sleepers: Get Santana
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy baseball...
-
Fantasy baseball breakouts: Draft Civale
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy baseball...
-
Breakouts 1.0: Ceiling the deal
Players like Miguel Sano and Max Fried have established a certain level of value in Fantasy...
-
Sleepers 1.0: Late shots at impact
Can Gio Urshela withstand increased competition with the Yankees? Is Mark Canha being overlooked...
-
Busts 1.0: Downside danger
There are busts, and then there are Busts. Scott White thinks you can stave off disaster by...
-
12-team mixed Rotisserie auction
Finally, the results for the standard mixed-league auction are here, and as usual, it didn't...