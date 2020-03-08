Play

Manager David Ross said Chatwood remains "in the lead" for the fifth spot in the starting rotation, Jordan Bastian of MLB.com reports.

Chatwood had a rebound season in 2019 as a reliever and spot starter with a 3.76 ERA and 1.33 WHIP over 76.2 innings, and he's pushing for a return to the rotation this spring. The 30-year-old has made three Cactus League starts and has performed well, allowing two runs on three hits and two walks while striking out seven over six innings.

