Cubs' Tyler Chatwood: Limits damage but walks five
Chatwood allowed one run on two hits and five walks across five innings during the Game 1 loss to the Dodgers. He struck out six and did not factor in the decision.
The lone run allowed by Chatwood was a solo home run by Joc Pederson on the second pitch of the game, and the Dodgers mustered only one hit until the bullpen took over. Chatwood again had trouble with his command, throwing only 55 of 101 pitches for strikes, which led to his exit after five innings. The 28-year-old has a 3.95 ERA and 1.73 WHIP with a staggering 64:63 K:BB over 68.1 innings, and could end up facing the Dodgers again next Monday.
