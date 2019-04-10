Manager Joe Maddon said Chatwood will start Sunday against the Angels, Mark Gonzales of the Chicago Tribune reports.

Chatwood will join the Cubs' rotation over the weekend to make a spot start in place of the injured Jon Lester (hamstring). The right-hander struggled mightily in 20 starts last season, compiling a 5.16 ERA and 82:88 K:BB in 96 innings, so it would be unwise to expect much from him Sunday. The Cubs may not need a fifth starter again until April 27 with the way off days (and potential weather issues) shake out, so Chatwood will likely head back to the bullpen following Sunday's start.