Cubs' Tyler Chatwood: Lined up to start Sunday
Manager Joe Maddon said Chatwood will start Sunday against the Angels, Mark Gonzales of the Chicago Tribune reports.
Chatwood will join the Cubs' rotation over the weekend to make a spot start in place of the injured Jon Lester (hamstring). The right-hander struggled mightily in 20 starts last season, compiling a 5.16 ERA and 82:88 K:BB in 96 innings, so it would be unwise to expect much from him Sunday. The Cubs may not need a fifth starter again until April 27 with the way off days (and potential weather issues) shake out, so Chatwood will likely head back to the bullpen following Sunday's start.
