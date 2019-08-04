Chatwood allowed a run on three hits across three innings Sunday, striking out five batters and earning a save over the Brewers.

It was Chatwood's second save this season and he rarely sees these opportunities. However, Sunday's 7-2 victory provided him a chance to earn one in long relief. The 29-year-old lowered his ERA to 4.14 with a mediocre 47:28 K:BB over 54.1 innings.