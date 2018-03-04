Chatwood picked up his first win of the spring Saturday against the Reds, tossing two scoreless innings while walking one and striking out one.

Chatwood needed just 13 pitches to get through his two innings, after needing just five pitches to get through a scoreless inning in his first start of the spring. Now that he's out of Colorado, Chatwood could be a breakout candidate with a strong Cubs team behind him that should rack up plenty of wins. He owns a career 3.31 ERA on the road over 315.1 innings, which should be a decent indicator of what he's capable of without having to pitch at Coors Field most days.