Cubs' Tyler Chatwood: May not start again before break
The Cubs don't list Chatwood as one of their probable starters for their four-game series with the Pirates that begins Monday, Jesse Rogers of ESPN.com reports.
Due to a July 5 off day, the Cubs are expected to get by with a four-man rotation through the All-Star break. Kyle Hendricks (shoulder) will return from the 10-day injured list Tuesday and essentially replace the injured Cole Hamels (oblique) in the rotation, while rookie Adbert Alzolay will stick as the fourth starter over Chatwood. In his three starts this season, Chatwood has covered 15 innings and posted a 4.80 ERA and 1.40 WHIP.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 15
Four rookies, including a recent call-up, highlight Scott White's list of sleeper hitters for...
-
Week 15 two-start pitcher rankings
Scott White points out the must-start and sleeper two-start pitchers for the week ahead.
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings, Week 15 sims
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart: Get Gray
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Waivers: Hiura gets the call
Big day for prospects, with Keston Hiura, Brendan McKay reportedly on their way to the majors....
-
Role questions won't hold back McKay
The Rays are calling up top pitching prospect Brendan McKay, who just so happens to be a two-way...