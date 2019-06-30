The Cubs don't list Chatwood as one of their probable starters for their four-game series with the Pirates that begins Monday, Jesse Rogers of ESPN.com reports.

Due to a July 5 off day, the Cubs are expected to get by with a four-man rotation through the All-Star break. Kyle Hendricks (shoulder) will return from the 10-day injured list Tuesday and essentially replace the injured Cole Hamels (oblique) in the rotation, while rookie Adbert Alzolay will stick as the fourth starter over Chatwood. In his three starts this season, Chatwood has covered 15 innings and posted a 4.80 ERA and 1.40 WHIP.