Chatwood's next start has been moved from Sunday to Monday against the Pirates, Jesse Rogers of ESPN.com reports.

Chatwood was scheduled to face the Brewers on the road Sunday but will instead make his home debut against the Pirates. The 28-year-old started the season with a loss to the Reds on Monday night, but allowed only one run on four hits with four strikeouts, although he did issue six walks

