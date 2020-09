Chatwood was placed on the 10-day injured list with a right forearm strain Tuesday.

Charwood underwent an MRI on Monday that revealed a right forearm strain. He'll officially head to the 10-day injured list, but he'll likely be out much longer. General manager Jed Hoyer was optimistic that the right-hander could return prior to the end of the season, but it's unclear whether he'll recover quickly enough to do so.