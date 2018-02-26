Cubs manager Joe Maddon insinuated at the start of spring training that Chatwood would open the season in Chicago's rotation, Carrie Muskat of MLB.com reports. "If Tyler is in fact the last guy who starts, [the rotation is] pretty darn good," Maddon said. "There's some lefties in there, some righties in there, some power in there. Good makeup and personality guys in there. It's an interesting group. I like it a lot."

With Yu Darvish, Jon Lester, Kyle Hendricks and Jose Quintana all assured starting gigs entering the season, the last rotation spot will come down to holdover Mike Montgomery or Chatwood, who the Cubs signed in December. Though Montgomery was invaluable last season while covering 130.2 innings across 44 outings (14 starts), it doesn't appear he'll have a legitimate opportunity to compete with Chatwood, as Maddon has already been labeling Montgomery as the team's "sixth starter." While that designation means Montgomery will open the season in relief if the team's projected starters are all healthy, his lingering presence means that Chatwood may not have a long leash in a starting role if he scuffles in his initial appearances. Now that he's out of Colorado, it seems less likely that Chatwood will endure the occasional turbulence that marred his tenure with the Rockies. Chatwood owns a 3.31 ERA and has held opponents to a .238/.326/.366 batting line over 315.1 career innings on the road, numbers that surely weighed heavily into Chicago's decision to trade for him.